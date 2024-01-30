Jan 30, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harsh Dole from IIFL Securities. Thank you, and over to you.
Harshavardhan S. Dole - IIFL Research - VP
Thanks, moderator. Greetings, everyone. I'm Harsh Dole. On behalf of IIFL Securities, I welcome you all for the Third Quarter FY '24 Earnings Call of BPCL. To discuss the earnings in detail and share performance outlook, we have the entire senior management team of BPCL. Significantly, it's my pleasure to welcome and introduce Mr. G. Krishnakumar, CMD, BPCL, who will address the investors for the first time during the earnings call. We also have Mr. V.R.K. Gupta, Director, Finance; Mr. Pankaj Kumar, ED, Corporate Finance; Ms. Srividya V., ED, Corporate Treasury; Ms. Chanda Negi, DGM, Pricing & Insurance; and Rahul Agrawal, Senior Manager, Pricing & Insurance. Subsequent to the
Q3 2024 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...