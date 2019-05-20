Q4 2019 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Q4 FY '19 and full year FY '19 post-results conference call of Tata Motors.



Tata Motors is represented by Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO of Tata Motors; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO; Mr. Ralf Speth -- sorry, Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Kenneth Gregor, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; along with senior management and members of Investor Relations team.



