Q3 2021 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Motors Q3 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand over the conference to Mr. Prakash Pandey from Tata Motors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prakash Pandey - Tata Motors Limited - General Manager of Treasury & IR



Thank you, Diksha. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Tata Motors, I warmly welcome you all for our Q3 FY '21 results conference call. We have with us Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors; Mr. Thierry BollorÃ©, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors and all our other colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



Like always, we will start the session with a quick overview of the financial and business performance from the management followed by Q&A.



