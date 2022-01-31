Q3 2022 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Sneha Gavankar -



Good day. Welcome to Tata Motors Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. I hope you and your loved ones are keeping safe.



I'm joined today by Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger and Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors; and my colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



Today, we plan to walk you through the earnings presentation followed by Q&A.



I now hand over to Balaji to begin the presentation.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Thank you. Thanks, Sneha. Thanks to all of you for taking the time to attend our session. We will spend about an hour going through the deck at a reasonable pace and then subsequently open it up for Q&A.



So safe harbor statement, Anish? Just one callout in the -- apart from the traditional safe harbor statement. Do draw your attention to the