Q2 2023 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Sneha Gavankar -



Welcome to the Tata Motors Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors -- MD Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; and my colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



Today, we plan to walk you through the earnings presentation followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions) I now hand over to Balaji to begin the presentation.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Thank you. Good day, everybody. Thanks for taking the time to join this session. As is customary, we will try and keep a fair clip in terms of going through the slides and pointing out the key highlights and then look forward to taking on the Q&A and to subsequent stage.



Next question -- next slide, please. So the standard safe harbor statement. The only call out I would say is the