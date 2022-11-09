Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Sneha Gavankar -
Welcome to the Tata Motors Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors -- MD Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; and my colleagues from the Investor Relations team.
Today, we plan to walk you through the earnings presentation followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions) I now hand over to Balaji to begin the presentation.
Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO
Thank you. Good day, everybody. Thanks for taking the time to join this session. As is customary, we will try and keep a fair clip in terms of going through the slides and pointing out the key highlights and then look forward to taking on the Q&A and to subsequent stage.
Next question -- next slide, please. So the standard safe harbor statement. The only call out I would say is the
Q2 2023 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...