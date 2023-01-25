Q3 2023 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good day, and welcome to Tata Motors Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motor; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited; Mr. Adrian Mardell, Interim CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Richard Molyneux, Acting CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; and my colleagues from the Investor Relations team. Today, we plan to walk you through the earnings presentation followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over to Balaji to begin the presentation.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Yes. Thank you. Once again, thanks everybody for taking the time to join the call. As it's customary, let's run through the deck as the reasonable clip, and thereafter spend as much time as possible on Q&A. So customary safe harbor statement, nothing -- no, nothing to report here, the normal one that is in segments, again, draw your attention to the changes