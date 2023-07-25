Q1 2024 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Sneha Gavankar -



Welcome to Tata Motors Q1 FY '24 Results Call. I'm joined today by Mr. P. B. Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited; Mr. Dhiman Gupta, Head of Treasury, IR and Mergers and Acquisitions; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Richard Molyneux, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; and my colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



As you would be aware, we have today also announced the corporate action involving cancellation of the ordinary shares and issue of ordinary shares in consideration to an NCLT scheme of arrangement. We plan to start our call with a brief presentation on the corporate action, followed by a Q&A on the topic. We will then commence the results presentation at 6:30 p.m.



