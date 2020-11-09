Nov 09, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Voltas Limited Q2 FY '21 Results Conference Call hosted by HDFC Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Naveen Trivedi from HDFC Securities.
Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Naveen Trivedi - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to welcome the management of Voltas Limited to discuss the post 2Q FY '21 results. We have with us today the senior management of Voltas management represented by Mr. Anil George, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manish Desai, Head Corporate Finance; and Mr. Vaibhav Vora, Manager Corporate Finance.
I would now hand over the call to the management for their comments. Thank you, and over to you, sirs.
Anil George - Voltas Limited - CFO & Director
Thank you very much. We are happy that you could join us in this call. I will do a small
Q2 2021 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...