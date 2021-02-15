Q3 2021 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Renjith Sivaram - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP



Good evening all. Thank you, India. And we have with us the management of Voltas, represented by Mr. Anil George, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manish Desai, Head Corporate Finance; and Vaibhav Vora, Manager Corporate Finance. We'll have the initial remarks and the overview by the management, followed by a Q&A. Over to you, sir, for the opening remarks.



Anil George - Voltas Limited - CFO & Director



Thank you very much for joining us this afternoon. I will just give a brief note on the analysis of results for the quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2020.



The quarter gone by has been rather eventful with multiple developments. North American markets cheered the results of the U.S. elections and patiently watched the twists and turns that followed thereafter. In Europe, lengthy negotiations between the EU and Britain were finally concluded, and Brexit became a reality. In the Middle East, the U.S. successfully brokered a deal between key regional players, easing