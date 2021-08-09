Aug 09, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and Welcome to the Voltas Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by HDFC Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Naveen Trivedi from HDFC Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Naveen Trivedi - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to welcome the management of Voltas Limited to discuss the post 1Q F '22 results. We have with us today the senior management of Voltas, represented by Mr. Jitender Verma, EVP and CFO; Mr. Manish Desai, Corporate Finance; Mr. Vaibhav Vora, Manager, Corporate Finance. I would now hand over the call to the management for their comments. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jitender Pal Verma - Voltas Limited - CFO



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope I'm audible for everyone. So on behalf of Voltas, we like to present to you the analysis of results for