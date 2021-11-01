Nov 01, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Voltas Limited Q2 FY '22 Investor Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Renjith Sivaram from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Renjith Sivaram - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP
Good evening, all. Thanks, Tanvi. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I invite you all to discuss the Q2 FY '22 results call of Voltas Limited. We have the management represented by Mr. Jitender Verma, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manish Desai, Head, Corporate Finance; and Mr. Vaibhav Vora, Manager, Corporate Finance. We will have an initial presentation by the management, and we'll follow that with a Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Jitender Pal Verma - Voltas Limited - CFO
Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Jitender Verma from Voltas. As we have all seen in quarter 2, the global economic recovery has continued for this
Q2 2022 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...