Q3 2022 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Voltas Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by HDFC Securities. Please note that this call is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Naveen Trivedi from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Yes. Thank you, Sandy. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to welcome the management of Voltas Limited to discuss the post 3Q F'22 results. We have with us today the senior management of Voltas represented by Mr. Jitender Verma, EVP and CFO; Mr. Manish Desai, Head Corporate Finance; and Mr. Vaibhav Vora, Manager, Corporate Finance. I would now hand over the call to Mr. Jitender, sir. Over to you, sir.



Thank you, Naveen, and a very good afternoon to all the participants. We started the quarter 3 with the optimism of festival season. However, the subsequent news of the