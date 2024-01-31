Q3 2024 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '24 earnings conference call of Voltas hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Ladies and gentlemen, kindly note the duration of the call will be for correct 45 minutes. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from -- Thank you, and over to you sir.



Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited - Moderator



On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q3 FY '24 Results Conference Call of Voltas Limited. We have with us senior management represented by Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, MD, and CEO; Mr. Jitender Verma, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Nikhil Chandarana, Head Corporate Finance; and Mr. Vaibhav Vora, Manager, Corporate Finance.



Now I hand over the call to the management for the initial comments on the quarterly performance. Thanks and over to you, sir.



Jitender Verma - Voltas Limited - EVP & CFO



Hi, good evening, ladies and gentlemen, this is Jitender Verma. As