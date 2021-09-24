Sep 24, 2021 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for being on virtual conference call with the management of GE Shipping. We're happy to have with us Mr. G. Shivakumar, Executive Director and Group CFO, with us for interaction.



Thank you very much, sir, for taking time out. And we'll start with the initial comments from you. And then I will move to the question-and-answer session. Is that okay?



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Yes, absolutely. Thank you.



Unidentified Participant -



Over to you.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this meeting where -- and thank you for showing interest in Great Eastern Shipping. Before we start, I'll just give some very broad comments on what's happening in our various sectors that we are in. The bad news first is on the tanker business, which constitutes about 60%