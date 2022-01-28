Jan 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to GE Shipping earnings call on declaration of its financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2021. (Operator Instructions). I now hand over the proceedings to Ms. Anjali Kumar, Head of Corporate Communications at The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited to start the proceedings. Over to you.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Hello?



Operator



Ms, Anjali Kumar, you'll have to unmute your line.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Yes, Stanford. I'll take it from here. Hello?



Operator



Sure, (inaudible). Go ahead.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Shivakumar here, and welcome to the results con call for the quarter and 9