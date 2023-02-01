Feb 01, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Hi. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this conference call.



Let me quickly first take you through the presentation. We have Mr. Bharat Sheth, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, is here to take questions. We are very happy to take your questions on the company and what's been happening in the markets. So let's go into the presentation. Again, we might make forward-looking statements. It is not our intention to give any projections or forecast on profitability.



So highlights. For the first time ever, our profits have crossed INR 1,500