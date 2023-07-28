Jul 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Harmish Desai - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd. - Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Seema. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Limited hosted by PhillipCapital.



From the management, we have Mr. S.C. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Amitabh Bhargava, President and CFO, recently designated as President and Chief Strategy Officer with effect from August 1, 2023; Mr. Tarun Sinha, President, Technical Ammonium Nitrate; Mr. Suparas Jain, Vice President, Corporate Finance; and Mr. Deepak Balwani, Head Investor Relations. Also, I would like to welcome Mr. Deepak Rastogi, who has