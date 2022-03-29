Mar 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Fred M. Schwarzer - IGM Biosciences, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome to all of you for joining us on this call. I'm joined today by Misbah Tahir, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Chris Takimoto, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Mary Beth Harler, President, IGM Autoimmunity and Inflammation.



We're excited to share with you more information on the collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi which was announced today. This collaboration will involve multiple targets in oncology, autoimmunity and inflammation, and expands our research and development pipeline. We're very pleased to be working with such an experienced and strong partner as Sanofi. They have repeatedly demonstrated their