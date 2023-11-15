Q3 2024 Sanofi India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Radhika Shah - Sanofi India Limited - Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Nodal Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and a warm welcome to the Investor Call of Sanofi India Limited. My name is Radhika Shah, and I'm the Company Secretary for Sanofi India Limited. I have with me, Mr. Rodolfo Hrosz, Managing Director; Mr. Vaibhav Karandikar, Whole Time Director and CFO; and Mr. Rachid Ayari, Head of Finance.



Rodolfo Hrosz - Sanofi India Limited - MD & Director



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Very pleased to introduce Mr. Rachid Ayari, currently the Head of Finance. All of you must have read the announcement made post the Board meeting on 8th of November that Rachid has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director of Sanofi India Limited with effect from December 1, 2023. Vaibhav, at that point, will assume a global role with Sanofi Group, and will accordingly cease to be the CFO and Whole Time Director with effect from the close of the business hour on the 30th of