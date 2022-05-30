May 30, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harmish Desai from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Harmish Desai - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year earnings call of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities. From the management, we have Mr. V.D. Nanavaty, Executive Director, Finance and CFO; Mr. S.P. Yadav, Executive Director, Marketing; Mr. Vishvesh Vachhrajani, Deputy General Manager. I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call.



We will begin the call with opening remarks from the management, post