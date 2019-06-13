Jun 13, 2019 / 10:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Hindustan Unilever Limited update call on impact of Ind AS 116. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Suman Hegde. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Suman Hegde - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Controller



Thank you. Good evening everyone who's joined the call. We have in the room with me -- I'm Suman Hegde. I'm the Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations for HUL. I have with me Mr. Cusrow Pardiwalla who is the director in BSR who's our auditor, our tertiary auditor. And I also have with me Vivek Rungta, who is the Financial Accountant for HUL. Why we've asked for the call today is to take you all through the impact of Ind AS 116 on the HUL financials. We have made a disclosure regarding the same in our annual report for '18, '19, which has been released recently. So you'd have seen that. The entire impact of that on the year coming forward has been put down on Page number 98 so you can refer to that as well as we