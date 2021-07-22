Q1 2022 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Ravi Shankar -



Thank you, Margaret. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We'll be covering this evening the results for the quarter ended 30th June 2021. On the call with me from our end is Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Ritesh Tiwari, Chief Financial Officer, HUL. We hope that all of you are staying safe and healthy. As is customary, we will start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing his perspective on the market and an overview of how we are navigating the current environment. Ritesh will then share with you our performance of the quarter with the category highlights and our outlook for the future.



Before we get started on