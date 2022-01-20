Q3 2022 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Hindustan Unilever Limited conference call for the results for quarter ended 31st December 2021. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. A. Ravishankar, Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ravishankar A. - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, Faizan. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering this evening the results for the quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2021. On the call with me from HUL is Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Ritesh Tiwari, Chief Financial Officer, HUL.



We hope that you are staying safe and healthy. We'll start the presentation with Sanjiv talking about our performance in this quarter, perspective on the operating environment and our outlook for the near term. Ritesh will then share deeper insights into our performance