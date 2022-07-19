Q1 2023 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentleman, good day and welcome to Hindustan Unilever Limited Conference Call for the results for June quarter 2022. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. A. Ravishankar, Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you and over to you, sir.



A. Ravishankar - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Member of Risk Committee And Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, Steven. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We'll be covering this evening the results for June quarter ended 30th June 2022. On the call with me from HUL is Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director; and Mr. Ritesh Tiwari, Chief Financial Officer, HUL. We'll start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing an overview of our performance in this quarter on the operating environment. Ritesh will then cover our financial results in more detail and share our future outlook as well.



Before we get started with the presentation, I would