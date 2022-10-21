Q2 2023 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Hindustan Unilever Limited Conference Call for the Results for September quarter 2022. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. A. Ravishankar, Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



A. Ravishankar - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, [Tanvi]. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering this evening the results for the quarter ended 30th September 2022. On the call with me is Sanjiv Mehta, our CEO and Managing Director; and Ritesh Tiwari, our CFO. We will start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing an overview of our performance in the quarter and the operating environment. Then Ritesh will cover our financial results in more detail and share our future outlook. Before we get started with the presentation, I would like to draw your attention on the safe harbor statement included in the