Q2 2024 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023

A. Ravishankar - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, Nirav. Good evening all, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. This evening, we will be covering the results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. On the call with me is Rohit Jawa, our CEO and Managing Director; and Ritesh Tiwari, our CFO. We'll start the presentation with Rohit sharing an overview of the operating environment, our performance in the quarter and our key focus areas. Ritesh will then cover our financial results in more detail and also share the near-term outlook. We expect the prepared remarks to take about 20 to 25 minutes, leaving us with