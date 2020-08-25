Q1 2021 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of NOCIL Limited.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. R. Deo, Managing Director of NOCIL Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and very warm welcome to everybody present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. P. Srinivasan, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers.



We hope that you and your families are safe, healthy and secure. Hope you all have received our investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on stock exchange and company website. This