Q3 2021 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NOCIL Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. R. Deo. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, and very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. P. Srinivasan, our Chief Financial Officer; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. I trust and pray that you and your families are safe, healthy and secure.
Hope you all have received our investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on the stock exchanges and company website.
