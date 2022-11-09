Q2 2023 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

NOCIL Limited Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and a very warm welcome. I hope you had a safe Diwali and wish this new year brings prosperity and joy. Along with me here, I have Mr. Anand, our Deputy Managing Director; Mr. P. Srinivasan, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. Hope you all have received our investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on the stock exchange and company