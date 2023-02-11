Q3 2023 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. R. Deo, Managing Director of NOCIL Limited.



Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and very warm welcome to everybody present on the call. Along with me here, I have Mr. Anand, our Deputy Managing Director; Mr. P. Srinivasan, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisor. Hope you all have received our Investor Presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on the stock exchange and company website. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and doing well.



We will begin with the business updates for Q3 FY '23. Our operating revenue was INR 336 crores for the quarter. As indicated during previous calls, the business experienced price correction during Q3 along with volume degrowth. There is a decreasing volume