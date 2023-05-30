May 30, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NOCIL Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. S.R. Deo, Managing Director of NOCIL Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, and a very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Anand, our Deputy Managing Director; Mr. P. Srinivasan, our Chief Financial Officer; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. I hope you all have received our investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on the stock exchanges and company website.
Let me
Q4 2023 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...