May 15, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Tata Chemicals Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to the management for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you.



Ramakrishnan Mukundan - Tata Chemicals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. My name is Mukundan, I'm [MBNT] of Tata Chemicals. I am joined here by the management, Mr. Zarir Langrana, interim Director of the Board; and John Mulhall, the CFO. Just want to give some opening color to the transaction details received today. We at Tata Chemicals have merged with Tata Salt and Tata Sampann in the Consumer business over the year. It has given us immense satisfaction that they will now be part of the large consumer-focused company with Tata Consumer Products Limited, with an immense potential to help to transform the lives of Indian consumer by providing products full of wellness, nourishment and natural. We will continue to be partners in the journey until the critical point as Tata Salt will continue to be manufactured at Mithapur, the