Q1 2020 Tata Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Chemicals Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gavin Desa;Citigate Dewe Rogerson - India;Senior Partner and Account Head -



Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us on Tata Chemicals Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today is Mr. R. Mukundan, the Managing Director; Mr. Zarir Langrana, Executive Director; and Mr. John Mulhall, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. I now invite Mr. Mukundan to begin the proceeding of the call.



Ramakrishnan Mukundan - Tata Chemicals Limited - MDr, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Gavin, and thank you, everyone, for