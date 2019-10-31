Q2 2020 Tata Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Tata Chemicals Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa of CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gavin Desa;Citigate Dewe Rogerson - India;Senior Partner and Account Head -



Thank you. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Tata Chemicals Q2 and H1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. R. Mukundan, Managing Director; Mr. Zarir Langrana, Executive Director; and Mr. John Mulhall, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. I now invite us Mr. Mukundan to begin proceedings of the call.



Ramakrishnan Mukundan - Tata Chemicals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Gavin, and thank you,