Tata Chemicals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 06, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Rajiv M. Chandan - Tata Chemicals Limited - Compliance Officer, General Counsel & Company Secretary



Good afternoon, shareholders. I'm Rajiv Chandan, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Tata Chemicals Limited. I welcome all of you to the 83rd Annual General Meeting of the company. We are holding this AGM through video conference in compliance with all applicable laws. Since there is no physical attendance of the members, the requirement of appointing proxies not applicable.



The registers, as required under the Companies Act 2013 are available for inspection. As you are aware, the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations requires the company to provide electronic voting facility to the shareholders. Accordingly, we have provided to all our shareholders the facility to cast their vote through remote electronic voting system administered by NSDL. The e-Voting facility is also provided to the shareholders present at this meeting who have not yet voted. Shareholders may please go to the voting page of NSDL e-Voting website and cast their vote while the proceedings of the meeting are on.