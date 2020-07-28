Q1 2021 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Avi Mehta - IIFL Research - Assistant VP & Lead Analyst of Consumer Discretionary
Thank you, Vikram. Hi. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of IIFL, I would like to welcome all of you to the 1Q FY '21 Conference Call for Vardhman Textiles.
From the company, we have with us the key senior management, including Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint MD; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director, Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, CFO; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President, Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Akshay Jain, Finance Head.
I would now like to hand over the call to the management for their comments. Over to you, sir.
Neeraj Jain - Vardhman Textiles Limited - Joint MD, CEO of Yarn Business Operations & Executive Non-Independent Director
Thanks, Avi. Good afternoon to all of you. So welcome to this first quarter call of Vardhman Textiles. So I think first time after 9 years, 10 years, where we have posted a loss in this quarter, primarily because of the lesser utilization happened, again, caused by the pandemic.
The April was almost lockdown conditions for
