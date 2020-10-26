Q2 2021 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Pavitra, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to Vardhman Textiles Limited 2Q FY '21 Post Results Conference Call, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to Prerna Jhunjhunwala. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Prerna Jhunjhunwala - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Pavitra. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 2Q FY '21 results conference call of Vardhman Textiles Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management of the company, including Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Akshay Jain, Head of Finance.



I would now like to hand over the call to the management for initial comments