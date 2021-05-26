Q4 2021 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Vardhman Textiles Limited, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll now hand the conference over to Ms. Prerna Jhunjhunwala from Batlivala & Karani India Private limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Prerna Jhunjhunwala - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Rutuja. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 4Q and full year FY '21 results conference Call of Vardhman Textiles Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management, including Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director, Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, CFO; and Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President, Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Akshay Jain, Head of Finance.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Akshay Jain for initial comments. Thank you,