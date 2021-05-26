May 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Vardhman Textiles Limited, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll now hand the conference over to Ms. Prerna Jhunjhunwala from Batlivala & Karani India Private limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Prerna Jhunjhunwala - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Rutuja. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 4Q and full year FY '21 results conference Call of Vardhman Textiles Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management, including Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director, Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, CFO; and Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President, Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Akshay Jain, Head of Finance.
I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Akshay Jain for initial comments. Thank you,
Q4 2021 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...