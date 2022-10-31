Q2 2023 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

We are joined today by Mr. Neeraj Jain, Managing Director; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, CFO; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, who is the senior VP from the Fabric Business; and Mr. Sushil Jhamb, who is the Director for Raw Materials.



Neeraj Jain - Vardhman Textiles Limited - Joint MD, CEO of Yarn Business Operations & Executive Non-Independent