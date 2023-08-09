Q1 2024 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Abhishek Nigam - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everyone, and thank you so much for joining Vardhman Textiles Limited First Quarter FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we are joined by Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director, Raw Materials; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Head of Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Varun Malhotra, Head of Finance.



And now without any further delay, I will hand it over to management for opening comments.



Neeraj Jain - Vardhman Textiles Limited - Joint MD, CEO of Yarn Business Operations & Executive Non-Independent Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Abhishek, I hope I'm audible.



Abhishek Nigam - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes, sir, you're loud and clear.



Neeraj Jain - Vardhman Textiles Limited - Joint MD, CEO of Yarn Business Operations & Executive Non-Independent Director



Okay. Okay. So I'm sure