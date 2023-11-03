Q2 2024 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Archit Joshi from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Joshi.



Archit Joshi - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, and good evening. Welcome to Vardhman Textile Limited 2Q FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. We thank the management for the opportunity to host this call. We have with us today Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director of Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Head of Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Varun Malhotra, Head of Finance. Without further ado, I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Financing Director of the company for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir. Thank you.

