Jan 25, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Vardhman Textiles 3Q FY24 post results earnings conference call, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Archit Joshi from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Archit Joshi - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. - Analyst
Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to all participants on the 3Q FY24 earnings conference call of Vardhman Textiles. I welcome you all on the half of B&K Securities.
We thank the management for the opportunity to host this call. We have with us today from the management, Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director for Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Head of Fabric Marketing; Mr. Varun Malhotra, Head of Finance.
Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Neeraj Jain,
Q3 2024 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 25, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...