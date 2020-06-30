Q4 2020 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 and FY '20 results call of The Phoenix Mills Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. The management is represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director; and Mr. Pradumna Kanodia, Director of Finance.



At this time, I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shrivastava. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Hope you are all doing well and staying safe. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the fourth quarter and full year FY 2020 for the company. The outbreak of COVID-19 happened at a time when all our business segments were witnessing a sustained period of robust growth. We were witnessing strong double-digit consumption growth in the range of 12% to 20% across our retail portfolio until the end of February 2020. However, our malls started operating with restrictions from