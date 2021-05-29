Q4 2021 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And I hope that you are all keeping well and staying safe. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the fourth quarter and the full year of FY '21.



We'll first talk about retail. Consumption swiftly recovered from Q3 FY '21 onwards on account of increase in