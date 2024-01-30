Q3 2024 Banswara Syntex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Ravi Toshniwal - Banswara Syntex Limited - MD



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, and I welcome you all to our quarter three and nine months of FY24 earnings conference call. Along with me, we have on the call our CFO, Ms. Kavita Gandhi; and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. I hope all of you have gone through our investor presentation uploaded on the exchange and our company website.



Let me begin with the industry landscape followed by our