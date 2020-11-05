Q2 2021 SRF Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to SRF Limited Q2 and H1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Ambit Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ritesh Gupta from Ambit Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Surya Narayan Patra - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd. - Research Division - VP & Pharma Analyst



Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. So we have with us SRF management joined by Mr. Rahul Jain, President and Chief Financial Officer, SRF Limited; and Ms. Nitika Dhawan, Head of Corporate Communications, SRF Limited. I welcome both of them on the call. So Nitika, do you want to introduce, set the context and go forward?



Rahul Jain - SRF Limited - President & CFO



Nitika?



Operator



Ms. Dhawan, your line is in talk mode. You can go ahead, please. Ms. Dhawan, we are not able to hear you.



Ritesh Gupta - AMBIT