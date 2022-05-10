Q4 2022 SRF Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SRF Limited Q4 and FY '22 Investor Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankur Periwal from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Media and Logistics



Thank you, Faizan. Good afternoon, friends, and welcome to SRF Limited's Q4 and FY '22 Post Results Earnings Conference Call. The call will be initiated with a brief management discussion on the earnings performance, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Management team will be represented by Mr. Rahul Jain, President and Chief Financial Officer, SRF Limited.



I would like to hand over to Ms. Nitika Dhawan, Head of Corporate Communications at SRF, to initiate the proceedings for the conference call. Over to you, Nitika.



Nitika Dhawan - SRF Limited - Head of Corporate Communications



Good afternoon