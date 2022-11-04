Q2 2023 SRF Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 and H1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of SRF Limited hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjesh Jain from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanjesh Jain - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, [Siva]. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on SRF Limited Q2 and H1 FY '22 (sic) ['23] Results Conference Call. We have us today, Mr. Rahul Jain, President and CFO at SRF Limited. I would now like to invite Ms. Nitika Dhawan, Head of Corporate Communications at SRF, to initiate the call proceeding for the results con call.



Thank you. Over to you, Nikita. Thank you.



Nitika Dhawan - SRF Limited - Head of Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on SRF Limited Quarter 2 and H1 FY '23 Results Conference Call. We will begin this call with brief opening