Q1 2024 SRF Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to SRF Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Investec Capital Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anshuman Gupta, Lead Analyst, Chemicals, Pharma and Healthcare. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Gupta.



Anshuman M. Gupta - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Lead Analyst of Healthcare & Chemicals



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We at Investec are pleased to host SRF Limited's Q1 FY '24 Results Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. Rahul Jain, President and CFO of SRF Limited. Now I would like to invite Ms. Nitika Dhawan, Head of Corporate Communications at SRF, to initiate the proceedings for the results call. Thank you. .



Nitika Dhawan - SRF Limited - Head of Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on SRF Limited's Quarter 1 FY '24 Results Conference Call. We will begin this call with