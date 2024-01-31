Q3 2024 SRF Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Meet Vora from Emkay Global Financial Services.



Meet Vora - Emkay Global Financial Services - IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on SRF Limited Q3 and nine-months FY24 results conference call. We have with us today, Mr. Rahul Jain, President and CFO of SRF Limited. While we will hear Rahul's thoughts on the results as well as outlook shortly, but before that, let me invite Ms. Nitika Dhawan, Head of Corporate Communications at SRF, to initiate proceedings for the results call.



Over to you, Nitika.



Nitika Dhawan - SRF Limited - Head of Corporate Communications



Welcome, and thank you for joining us on SRF Limited's quarter 3 and nine-months FY24 results conference Call.